Tomlin will return to the bench for Friday's game against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Jaylon Tyson is back and starting, so Tomlin will shift to the second unit and his minutes will dip. As a reserve this season, Tomlin owns averages of 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

