The Cavaliers intended to convert Tomlin's contract to a standard deal ahead of Saturday's game against the Kings, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Tomlin had been riding a two-way contract with Cleveland, but now he's set to be a regular member of the Cavaliers the rest of the way. The second-year forward didn't end up making a single appearance for the G League's Cleveland Charge in 2025-26, instead averaging 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.2 minutes per contest through 41 NBA games this season.