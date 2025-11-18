Merrill closed Monday's 118-106 win over Milwaukee with 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 28 minutes.

Merrill's night was briefly interrupted by a hand injury suffered on one of the first possessions of the game, but he made a quick trip to the locker room before starting the second quarter. Milwaukee was unable to slow him down, as Merrill tied his season high in made triples while also setting a season best in rebounds. The Vanderbilt product has seen a noticeable uptick in chances with Darius Garland sidelined due to a toe injury, now averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.0 made threes in four consecutive starts.