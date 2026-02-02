Merrill finished Sunday's 130-111 victory over the Trail Blazers with 22 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes.

Merrill took care of business beyond the arc during the win, with the bulk of his shot attempts coming from the perimeter. Sunday marked Merrill's first decent performance since returning from a six-game absence, and the opportunity for decent production is apparent while Darius Garland (toe) is out. The recent acquisitions of Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis may have some impact on Merrill's involvement later in the season, but his role is steady for now.