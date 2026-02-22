default-cbs-image
Merrill will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Oklahoma City.

Evan Mobley is back and starting, so Merrill will return to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Merrill has posted averages of 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.6 triples per contest.

