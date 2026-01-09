site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Moving to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Merrill will come off the bench Thursday night against Minnesota.
Merrill will return to a bench role after making two straight starts. He found success in his last appearance as a reserve, finishing with 16 points in 23 minutes Dec. 31 against Phoenix.
