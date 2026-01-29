Merrill (hand) closed Wednesday's 129-99 victory over the Lakers with four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block across 24 minutes.

Merrill returned from a six-game absence due to a right hand sprain and immediately stepped into the starting five with Darius Garland (toe) and Evan Mobley (calf) sidelined. Merrill put up a season-low four shot attempts and failed to score in double figures for the sixth time this season. On a more positive note, the sharpshooter's four assists were his most since Dec. 23, when he dished out seven in a win over New Orleans.