Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Not available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Merrill will miss a fifth consecutive game due to a right hand sprain, the same injury that caused him to miss nearly a month earlier in the season. His next chance to play is in Monday's rematch against Orlando.
