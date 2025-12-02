site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Remaining out vs. Portland
RotoWire Staff
Merrill (hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Merrill is set to miss his eighth consecutive contest and remains without a timetable for a return to game action. The sharpshooter's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Spurs.
