Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Ruled out vs. Pacers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill (hand) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
A sprained right hand is costing Merrill a second straight contest. Sunday's showdown with the Clippers marks the sharpshooter's next chance to suit up. Jaylon Tyson (head) could draw the start if he clears concussion protocol, while Craig Porter should be able to play meaningful minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Questionable with hand sprain•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Catches fire from downtown•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Returns vs. Milwaukee•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Exits to locker room Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Serviceable performance Saturday•