Merrill (hand) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers.

A sprained right hand is costing Merrill a second straight contest. Sunday's showdown with the Clippers marks the sharpshooter's next chance to suit up. Jaylon Tyson (head) could draw the start if he clears concussion protocol, while Craig Porter should be able to play meaningful minutes off the bench.

