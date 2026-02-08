Merrill closed Saturday's 132-126 victory over the Kings with two points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 24 minutes.

Although Merrill's shot was off, his low total could be a sign of things to come for the sixth-year pro, who seems less comfortable at the wing. Although the Cavs possess a strong rotation, Evan Mobley's absence has required more interior support from Jaylon Tyson, who should end up as the top option at the position. Dean Wade (ankle) is probably a better answer right now, and the team may go in that direction when Wade returns. Fortunes will diminish even further when Mobley rejoins the rotation.