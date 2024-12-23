Merrill is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Jazz, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Merrill was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game due to a left quad contusion. Not only will he play, but he will make his second start of the 2024-25 regular season due to Dean Wade (knee) being ruled out. Merrill's first start was against the Celtics on Nov. 19 and he finished with six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes.