Merrill is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a right hand sprain.

The Cavaliers haven't offered any details about a timeline for a return for Merrill, who hasn't been available since the Nov. 17 win over the Bucks. Until that happens, the sharpshooter can be considered week-to-week. Merrill's absence has played a big part in the emergence of Jaylon Tyson, who has averaged 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per contest over his last 11 games.