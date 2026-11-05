Enaruna logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Thunder.

Enaruna received additional frontcourt opportunities after Jarrett Allen exited early, playing nearly 16 minutes after seeing limited action previously. The forward struggled offensively but contributed on the glass and defensively. Allen's availability will be worth monitoring, as an extended absence could create additional opportunities for Enaruna, though Evan Mobley and Cleveland's other frontcourt options would remain ahead of him in the rotation.