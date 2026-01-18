default-cbs-image
Scheierman is starting Saturday's game against the Hawks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Scheierman will make his second start in the last three games, this time due to the absence of Payton Pritchard (ankle). Scheierman didn't do much with his opportunity Monday against the Pacers, finishing the night with two points, three rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes.

