Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Back with first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman is starting Saturday's game against the Hawks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Scheierman will make his second start in the last three games, this time due to the absence of Payton Pritchard (ankle). Scheierman didn't do much with his opportunity Monday against the Pacers, finishing the night with two points, three rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Returning to bench•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Starting sans Brown•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Scratches out 10 points Saturday•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Shooting woes in win•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Fails to score again Monday•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Decent line in 25 minutes•