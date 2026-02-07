Scheierman is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Heat on Friday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Scheierman has started in each of the Celtics' last two games (and in six games since Jan. 12), but he'll return to the bench Friday due to the return of Jaylen Brown (hamstring/knee) from a one-game absence. Scheierman is coming off a double-double performance against the Rockets on Wednesday, the first of his two-year NBA career.