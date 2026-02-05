Scheierman posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 23 minutes during the Celtics' 114-93 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Scheierman's 23 minutes Wednesday were his lowest as a starter since Jan. 12 against the Pacers (20). The second-year pro was effective while on the floor, finishing as the Celtics' fourth-leading scorer while recording a career-high in rebounds en route to the first double-double of his NBA career. Scheierman has started in each of Boston's last two games and could remain a starter if head coach Joe Mazulla opts to have Payton Pritchard remain in a reserve role after the Celtics traded Anfernee Simons to the Bulls on Tuesday in exchange for Nikola Vucevic.