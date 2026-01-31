Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Starting Friday vs. Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Kings on Friday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
It'll be the fourth start of the season for Scheierman (all of which have come since Jan. 12) as he takes Jaylen Brown's (hamstring) spot in Boston's starting five. In his last start against the Nets on Jan. 23, Scheierman finished with six points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes in a double-overtime victory.
