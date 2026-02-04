Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Starting Tuesday vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Tuesday.
Head coach Joe Mazulla is making a change to the starting five after Anfernee Simons was traded to the Bulls earlier in the day, with Scheierman entering the lineup while Payton Pritchard comes off the bench for the first time this season. Scheierman's last start came Friday against the Spurs, when he logged 16 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes.
