Gonzalez provided five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the Bulls.

Gonzalez played fewer than 20 minutes for the fourth straight game, continuing his recent downward trend. Boston continues to shuffle its frontcourt rotation, impacting players like Gonzalez, Jordan Walsh, Sam Hauser and Josh Minott. Given the uncertainty, it's hard to trust any of them outside of deeper formats.