Brown (hamstring) left Wednesday's 110-108 preseason win over the Raptors and did not return.

Brown departed the contest after grabbing at his left hamstring and was considered doubtful to return due to left hamstring tightness. He didn't reenter the game, finishing the win with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across seven minutes. Boston doesn't have another preseason game left, so his next chance to play will come Oct. 22 against Philadelphia -- the Celtics' regular-season opener.