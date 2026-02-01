Brown totaled 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 107-79 win over the Bucks.

Brown returned from a one-game absence due to left hamstring tightness and a right knee contusion with a standout showing, leading all scorers with 30 points in a Celtics blowout win. Sunday marked the 29-year-old's ninth double-double of the season, five of which have come in games featuring 30-plus points. Brown's strong play this campaign has resulted in starting honors for the Eastern Conference in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.