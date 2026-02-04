Brown is doubtful for Wednesday's game in Houston due to left hamstring tightness and right knee soreness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics are playing the second game of a back-to-back set, and Brown is dealing with ailments in both of his appendages, so he'll likely skip Wednesday's game. With Brown watching from the sidelines, there will be more minutes available for Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez, and guys like Payton Pritchard and Derrick White will be asked to step it up on offense.