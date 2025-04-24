Brown ended Wednesday's 109-100 victory over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 36 points (12-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 42 minutes.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined by a wrist injury, Brown was the engine of the offense Wednesday and led all scorers in this game. There were some questions about the health of Brown's knee heading into the postseason, but Wednesday's performance will likely put those concerns to bed. The Celtics will carry a 2-0 lead into Game 3 in Orlando on Friday.