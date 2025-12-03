Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pours in 42 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown racked up 42 points (16-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 win over the Knicks.
Through the first 21 games of the 2025-26 campaign, Brown has already tied his previous career high for 40-point games in a season with three, and he's averaging a career-high 29.0 points per game. The Celtics have now won four of their past five games, and they'll be looking for their third straight win Thursday against the Wizards.
