Brown (hamstring/knee) won't play Wednesday versus the Rockets, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Brown will hit the sidelines for the second leg of a back-to-back due to a sore right knee and tightness in his left hamstring, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Heat. Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez should see a bump in minutes with Brown unavailable, while Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will be tasked with the heavy lifting on offense.