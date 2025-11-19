Brown recorded 29 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over Brooklyn.

Brown was again Boston's leading scorer and powered the Celtics to their third straight win, but he also committed an unfortunate eight turnovers while he was out there. Brown has committed a career-high 3.5 turnovers per game this season, as he's struggled to adjust to the increased ball-handling responsibilities without Jayson Tatum (Achilles).