Holiday (shoulder) recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 20 minutes in Thursday's 124-104 win over the 76ers.

Holiday had missed the Celtics' final four games before the All-Star break due to a right shoulder impingement, but he was cleared to make his return to the lineup as Boston opened its second-half schedule. The veteran guard wasn't on any reported minutes restriction heading into the night, but the blowout nature of the contest resulted in his playing time being suppressed. Though Holiday should get more run in competitive contests, the Celtics had held him under 30 minutes in four of his previous eight contests. Blowouts were a factor on three of those occasions, but Holiday has also ceded more playing time to sixth man Payton Pritchard this season while his efficiency has trended downward. Holiday is converting at a 43.9 percent clip from the field and a 34.6 percent clip from three-point range, which are his lowest rates since the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons, respectively.