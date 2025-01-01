Pritchard posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and three steals over 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 125-71 victory over the Raptors.

The fifth-year guard has caught fire to close out 2024. Pritchard has scored at least 18 points in three straight games, averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 boards, 5.7 assists, 4.7 threes and 1.3 steals in 27.7 minutes a contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and a blistering 53.8 percent (14-for-26) from beyond the arc, and he should continue to be productive as the Celtics' top scoring threat on the second unit.