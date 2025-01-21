Pritchard registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 125-85 victory over the Warriors.

Pritchard finished one assist shy of a double-double in one of his best all-around performances of the season. This game was over in a hurry, but only three of Pritchard's points came in garbage time in the fourth quarter. The guard is trending up with averages of 13.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers over his last five games.