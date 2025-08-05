The Celtics are acquiring Luis (knee) and two future second-round picks from the Jazz in exchange for Georges Niang, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Luis, who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, offers Boston some swingman depth but likely doesn't have a clear pathway to fantasy relevance to open the 2025-26 season. The St. John's product was unable to participate in the Summer League due to a knee injury, and it's unclear if the issue will carry into training camp this fall. Luis has a two-way contract as well, so most of his playing time figures to come in the G League during his rookie year.