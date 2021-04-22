Williams (knee) will miss a fourth straight game Thursday against the Suns, but Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said the center is "not too far away" from a return to action, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Ainge didn't provide too many details regarding where exactly Williams stands in his recovery from a sore left knee, but the Celtics at least appear to be viewing the 23-year-old as day-to-day. Since the Celtics are beginning at back-to-back set, Williams won't have the opportunity to put in a full practice ahead of Friday's contest in Brooklyn, which could make it difficult for him to gain clearance for that game. Sunday's matchup with Charlotte could represent a more realistic return date for Williams, assuming he continues to make solid progress heading into the weekend.