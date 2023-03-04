Williams has left hamstring tightness and will not return Friday against the Nets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hamstring injuries are not something you want to mess with, so it's understandable that the Celtics are going to play it safe. Williams finished the night with six points, six rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes. If he misses additional time, Al Horford could see a slight bump in minutes and guys like Grant Williams, Mike Muscala and Luke Kornet could pick up the slack.