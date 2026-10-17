Harper tallied 16 points (7-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime win over the 76ers.

Harper logged a team-high 35 minutes and finished second on Boston in scoring behind Hugo Gonzalez, although his offensive efficiency left plenty to be desired. The guard connected on just one of his nine three-point attempts and committed five turnovers, but he remained aggressive throughout the contest and contributed to the Celtics' comeback. Harper also posted a team-best plus-18 rating, reflecting Boston's success during his time on the floor. After dealing with a shoulder injury earlier in the preseason, his extended workload was an encouraging sign. That said, he's not expected to see this kind of playing time in the regular season, reducing his fantasy appeal considerably.