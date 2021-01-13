Ojeleye (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is expected to remain out through Friday's game against the Magic, though he could be eligible to rejoin the Celtics as soon as Saturday, Tom Westerholm of Boston.com reports.

Ojeleye entered the NBA's health and safety protocols last Friday, when he was deemed to be a close contact of Jayson Tatum, who tested positive for COVID-19. At this stage, no reports have surfaced indicating that Ojeleye has tested positive himself, so the expectation is that he'll be cleared to return to the team once he completes the seven-day quarantine that has been standard for players ruled out through contact tracing. Since Tatum's positive test, the Celtics have had three consecutive games postponed, so Ojeleye won't actually end up missing any action until Friday's contest, assuming it ends up being played.