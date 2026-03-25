Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Good to go vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (toe) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mathurin is ready to return to the court following a four-game absence due to a right toe injury. He was enjoying a strong March before going down with the injury, averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 10 appearances.
More News
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Out again Monday•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Out for three-game trip•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Listed out for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Posts 16 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Superb off bench with 24 points•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Pours in 26 points Friday•