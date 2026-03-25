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Mathurin (toe) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Mathurin is ready to return to the court following a four-game absence due to a right toe injury. He was enjoying a strong March before going down with the injury, averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 10 appearances.

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