Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mathurin was part of the Pacers' trade package to the Clippers on Thursday that saw Ivicia Zubac (personal) being shipped to Indiana. The trade is still pending, so Mathurin's next chance to make his Clippers debut will be Sunday against the Timberwolves. Mathurin and Darius Garland (toe) figure to serve as the Clippers' starting backcourt when both are available to play.
