Jones (knee) will not play Monday against the 76ers.

Jones recently completed a rehab stint in the G League and is nearing a return to action. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Cavaliers. Across 17 appearances this season, Jones has averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks.

