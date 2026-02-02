Clippers' Derrick Jones: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) will not play Monday against the 76ers.
Jones recently completed a rehab stint in the G League and is nearing a return to action. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Cavaliers. Across 17 appearances this season, Jones has averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks.
