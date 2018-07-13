Clippers' Desi Rodriguez: Leads team with 17 points Thursday

Rodriguez poured in 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Thursday's 82-69 summer league loss to the Lakers.

Rodriguez had a coming out party Thursday, hitting 7-of-12 field-goals on his way to 17 points to go with three boards. 'Party' is used in the broadest sense of the term, however, and the undrafted rookie out of Seton Hall is merely looking to impress anyone who is watching in the hope he can find an invite to a training camp somewhere.