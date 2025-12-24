Harden totaled 29 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 128-108 win over the Rockets.

Harden and Kawhi Leonard accounted for 70 of the Clippers' 128 points during the impressive beatdown of the Rockets. The dialed-in combo of Harden and Leonard is the recipe for success in Los Angeles, and keeping the duo healthy and productive is the team's top priority. Losing Ivica Zubac (ankle) for at least three weeks stings, but if the backups can step up, the team can extend this winning streak to three games against Portland this week behind Harden's supreme production.