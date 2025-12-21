Harden registered 21 points (6-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 victory over the Lakers.

Although Harden left most of the heavy lifting to Kawhi Leonard during the win, he was free to roam in the second half after Luka Doncic's (leg) early exit. With Harden at the helm, the Clippers controlled the tempo for most of the game, and even LeBron James' heroic stints on the floor weren't enough to keep Harden and the rest of the lineup in check. Harden will get two full days off before meeting a familiar foe in the Rockets, where he spent a significant chunk of his illustrious career.