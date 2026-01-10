Harden registered 31 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Friday's 121-105 win over the Nets.

After shooting just 35.3 percent from the field in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, Harden bounced back with an extremely efficient performance Friday. The star guard scored a game-high 31 points while leading the Clippers in assists. Additionally, he chipped in a season-high-tying two blocks, tallying multiple swats for the fourth time this season and for the first time since Nov. 17. He had shot just 37.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc in his previous five games entering Friday's contest, so his efficiency against Brooklyn is a welcome sight.