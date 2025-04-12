Harden finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Friday's 101-100 victory over the Kings.
Harden filled the stat sheet admirably in this tight win, and he also recorded his third triple-double of the season in the process -- and first since Jan. 23. Harden's role as a scorer has diminished a bit due to the regular presence of Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, but Harden should remain one of the Clippers' go-to offensive weapons on a regular basis thanks to his extremely high usage rate. With one game left in the regular season, Harden is averaging 24.8 points, 9.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since the beginning of March.
