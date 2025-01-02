Harden (groin) is out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Harden was downgraded to questionable earlier Thursday and now has been ruled out altogether, so he'll miss a game for the second time this season. Kevin Porter will likely start in his place, while Bones Hyland should also experience an uptick in playing time off the bench. Losing Harden is huge for the Clippers, though, as the star guard is averaging 21.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.
