Miller notched 21 points (9-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 128-113 loss to the 76ers.

If James Harden's (personal) trade comes to pass, it'll be an interesting race between Miller and Kobe Sanders for Harden's spot in the starting lineup. Both players are equally capable, but Sanders seems to be the preferred choice for now. At 6-8, Sanders provides more size in the backcourt, but Miller's skill set fits the role a bit better. He outplayed Sanders during Monday's loss, and the third-year pro certainly deserves some attention on the waiver wire in deeper leagues.