Miller (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Spurs, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Miller will miss a third straight game as he continues to battle an illness. Kevin Porter and Amir Coffey will likely continue to see a slight increase in minutes with Miller sidelined,
