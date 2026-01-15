Miller finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 victory over the Wizards.

Miller enjoyed another productive night, taking over for a struggling Kris Dunn early in the contest. Miller racked up a season-high 10 rebounds in the contest, soaring past his usual results in the category. Ivica Zubac's (ankle) absence was likely the reason for additional boards in the hands of unexpected players. The third-year pro has been a reliable option off the bench, but his usefulness has tapered off a bit now that Kawhi Leonard is fully healthy.