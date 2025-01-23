Miller is out for Thursday's game versus the Wizards due to an illness, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Miller has received inconsistent minutes for the Clippers this season, so his absence shouldn't significantly impact the team's rotation. Miller's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Milwaukee.
