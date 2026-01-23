Leonard ended with 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 112-104 win over the Lakers.

Leonard returned Thursday against the Lakers after missing the last three games with a bruised left knee and led the team with 24 points. He played just 26 minutes, tied for his fewest of the season, as he missed his first game since Nov. 22, but he should gradually ramp back up. Over his last five games, the 34-year-old forward has been lethal from deep on increased volume, shooting 56.1 percent on 8.2 attempts per contest, the best five-game shooting stretch of his career.