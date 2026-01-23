Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Adds 24 points in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard ended with 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 112-104 win over the Lakers.
Leonard returned Thursday against the Lakers after missing the last three games with a bruised left knee and led the team with 24 points. He played just 26 minutes, tied for his fewest of the season, as he missed his first game since Nov. 22, but he should gradually ramp back up. Over his last five games, the 34-year-old forward has been lethal from deep on increased volume, shooting 56.1 percent on 8.2 attempts per contest, the best five-game shooting stretch of his career.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to return Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Out for at least two more games•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drains seven threes in victory•