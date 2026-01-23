Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (knee) will play Thursday against the Lakers, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.
Leonard went through his normal pregame routine and ultimately checked out fine. He's missed the Clippers' last three games while nursing a bruised left knee but will presumably make his way back into the starting lineup Thursday, which would bump Kobe Sanders to the bench.
